Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $29,995,241.04 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $272.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $279.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.64.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 21,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

