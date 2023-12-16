Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Update

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.40.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $180.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.85. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $185.66.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after buying an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217,671 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $29,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $16,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

