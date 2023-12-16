Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.81 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 241,513 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 225,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.47. The company has a market capitalization of £26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators and clinical ultrasound software in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during scanning in the women's health sector; and ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound scan.

