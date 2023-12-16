International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Shares Up 0.9%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $20.16. 18,595 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $80.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59.

Get International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.