International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

