Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $396.55

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 396.55 ($4.98) and traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.27). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 416 ($5.22), with a volume of 75,911 shares.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £140.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 396.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 410.58.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,400.00%.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

