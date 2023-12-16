Investors Buy High Volume of C3.ai Call Options (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 94,929 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 22% compared to the typical daily volume of 78,006 call options.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 111,095 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in C3.ai by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,813 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.61. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on C3.ai

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.