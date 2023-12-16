iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 218,594 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 136,791 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

EWZ opened at $34.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

