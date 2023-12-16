iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,856 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $26,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,497,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after buying an additional 1,035,131 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,984,000 after buying an additional 445,926 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

