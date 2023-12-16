iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560,477 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,061 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,425,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $103.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

