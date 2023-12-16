Itaconix plc (LON:ITX) Insider Peter Nieuwenhuizen Purchases 3,045 Shares

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Nieuwenhuizen purchased 3,045 shares of Itaconix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £3,501.75 ($4,395.87).

Peter Nieuwenhuizen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Itaconix alerts:

On Thursday, October 26th, Peter Nieuwenhuizen bought 2,500 shares of Itaconix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,725 ($4,676.12).

Itaconix Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Itaconix stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.44) on Friday. Itaconix plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.90 ($4.08). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £15.45 million, a PE ratio of -715.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Itaconix

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of bio-based polymers for personal care, home care, and industrial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers cleaning products, including Itaconix DSP 2K, Itaconix TSI 122, Itaconix TSI 322, Itaconix ONZ 100, Itaconix ONZ 400, and Itaconix ONZ 075; hygiene products, such as ZINADOR (Croda), VELAFRESH ZP20/30, and VELAFRESH SAP80; and beauty products comprising Amaze SP (Nouryon), VELASOFT NE 100, and VELASOFT BR 300.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaconix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaconix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.