Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Tlwm grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,983. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $126.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

