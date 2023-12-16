Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

