Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
