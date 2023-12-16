James A. Sullivan Sells 21,866 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $966,914.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Koppers Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE KOP opened at $45.81 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $953.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KOP shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Koppers by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,138,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koppers by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Recommended Stories

