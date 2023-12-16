James C. Fish, Jr. Sells 9,550 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.02. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $179.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.