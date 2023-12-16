Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

