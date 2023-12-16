Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 13,774 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 13,774 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $1,131,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,607,661 shares in the company, valued at $953,685,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IES Price Performance

Shares of IESC opened at $83.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $86.43. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

