Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance
Shares of JFBR opened at $4.10 on Friday. Jeffs’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.
Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile
