Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of JFBR opened at $4.10 on Friday. Jeffs’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.