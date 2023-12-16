John Ernest Sicard Sells 13,063 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$1,993,920.64.

On Tuesday, November 28th, John Ernest Sicard sold 28,987 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.56, for a total transaction of C$4,393,255.23.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$153.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$191.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$146.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$162.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.25. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of C$145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.8648242 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

