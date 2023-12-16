John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.69

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and traded as high as $31.28. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 41,817 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 62.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

