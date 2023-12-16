John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.69

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and traded as high as $31.28. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 41,817 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
