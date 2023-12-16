John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Ken Gilmartin Acquires 4,220 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £6,414.40 ($8,052.22).
Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 16th, Ken Gilmartin acquired 4,326 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £6,402.48 ($8,037.26).
John Wood Group Price Performance
Shares of WG opened at GBX 158 ($1.98) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -170.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.54 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228.66 ($2.87).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
