Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

