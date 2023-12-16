Joseph Saffire Sells 10,000 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $154.06 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.27.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

