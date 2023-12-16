Justin E. Mirro Sells 255,000 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $907,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $307.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.94.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 560.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

