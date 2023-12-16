Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,051.90

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,051.90 ($13.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,056 ($13.26). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,056 ($13.26), with a volume of 321,514 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.32) to GBX 1,000 ($12.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kainos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,301 ($16.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,051.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,183.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 7,272.73%.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

