Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Trading Up 7.4%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 11,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,456% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Separately, Nomura lowered Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.

