KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $55.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Get KB Home alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KB Home

KB Home Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.67. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $62.97.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. KB Home’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.