Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $10.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.93.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.5 %

AGNC stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.33. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.19%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.