Kerry Acocella Sells 17,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,986,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,500.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48.

Datadog Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $123.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,021.58, a PEG ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

