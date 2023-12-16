Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $48,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

