Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 18,060 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $87.49 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

