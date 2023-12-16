KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Assets Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for American Assets Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AAT opened at $23.01 on Thursday. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth $365,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 45,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 56,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.04%.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.