KeyCorp Comments on Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.33). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $232.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.52 million.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 175.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 267,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 170,692 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 123,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

