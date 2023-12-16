KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

APLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

APLE opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

