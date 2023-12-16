Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Trading Down 2%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.98. 5,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 24,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Keyera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Keyera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keyera

Keyera Price Performance

Keyera Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78.

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.