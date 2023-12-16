kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Trading Down 2%

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00. 10,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 25,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$233.82 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.97.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.53 million. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 49.57% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

