Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Raised to $70.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.