Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) PT Raised to $8.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KRO stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.17. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.68 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $3,932,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 505,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 388,915 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after buying an additional 211,882 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 194,955 shares during the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

