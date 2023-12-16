Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $773.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.66. The company has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $779.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

