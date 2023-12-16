Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Shares Down 1.3%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 17,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 23,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

