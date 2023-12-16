Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,108 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Laureate Education worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 188.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 149,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Laureate Education by 41.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 73.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,487,000 after acquiring an additional 512,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAUR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 720,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $9,410,265.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,405,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,377,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 897,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,768,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.67.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Laureate Education Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Laureate Education
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.