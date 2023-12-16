Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,108 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Laureate Education worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 188.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 149,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Laureate Education by 41.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 73.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,487,000 after acquiring an additional 512,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAUR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 720,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $9,410,265.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,405,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,377,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 897,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,768,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

