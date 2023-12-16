Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,746 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 397,951 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of LEN opened at $149.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $88.42 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.