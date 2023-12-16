Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,475,000 after acquiring an additional 393,711 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,597,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,761,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1,847.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,645,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after acquiring an additional 309,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.45. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $230.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 120.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

