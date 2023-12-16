Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LECO opened at $216.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.92 and a 12-month high of $218.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

