Lindsell Train (LON:LTI) Insider Charles Julian Cazalet Purchases 50 Shares

Lindsell Train (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Charles Julian Cazalet bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £850 ($1,067.03) per share, with a total value of £42,500 ($53,351.74).

Lindsell Train Trading Down 0.9 %

LTI opened at GBX 842 ($10.57) on Friday. Lindsell Train has a twelve month low of GBX 713.92 ($8.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,140 ($14.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 million, a PE ratio of -217.57 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 857.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 919.94.

About Lindsell Train

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

