Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $64.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $67.26 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

