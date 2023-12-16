Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Head to Head Review

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Malaga Financial and German American Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malaga Financial N/A N/A $21.35 million $2.71 8.67 German American Bancorp $278.06 million 3.56 $81.82 million $3.02 11.09

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malaga Financial. Malaga Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.1% of Malaga Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Malaga Financial and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A German American Bancorp 28.75% 15.41% 1.47%

Dividends

Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Malaga Financial pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Malaga Financial and German American Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A German American Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Malaga Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it offers coupon redemption, direct deposit, overdraft lines of credit, telephone transfers, U.S. savings bond redemption, and wire transfer services; and ATM and VISA debit cards, bank by mail, medallion signature guarantee, night depository, notary, safe deposit boxes, and trust deed note collection services. Further, the company provides online banking services, including bill payer, e-statements, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

