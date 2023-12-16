Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $473.92

Shares of Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 473.92 ($5.95) and traded as high as GBX 556.77 ($6.99). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 552 ($6.93), with a volume of 68,683 shares.

Manchester & London Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £221.85 million, a P/E ratio of 766.67 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 473.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 451.92.

Get Manchester & London alerts:

Manchester & London Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Manchester & London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,944.44%.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.