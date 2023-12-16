Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,200,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $3,768,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.38, for a total value of $3,770,700.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $3,378,300.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $3,363,450.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.21, for a total value of $3,363,150.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $261.53 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.90. The company has a market cap of $253.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.