MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST) Insider Paul Venter Sells 14,000,000 Shares

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) insider Paul Venter sold 14,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($175,746.92).

Paul Venter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MAST Energy Developments alerts:

On Monday, November 13th, Paul Venter sold 500,000 shares of MAST Energy Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,276.68).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Performance

Shares of MAST stock opened at GBX 0.63 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of -0.17. MAST Energy Developments PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAST Energy Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAST Energy Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.